Huntsville City Schools preparing for virtual first day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools begin classes virtually Monday, August 17. Friday, district employees put laptops in the hands of students who did not have one.
Students old enough to work are grateful for virtual learning. 15-year-old Justin Copeland says he will now have more time for his job at JJ’s Treats, thanks to virtual learning.
“Opportunities to work here and work because I am looking to get another job,” said Copeland.
Copeland says instead of being nervous about the new changes, he’s excited. “To meet new teachers. And the school system I am excited how they are going to do it.”
Someone whose also excited for the new school year, Principal Gregory Hicks. He says this year though will look very different. His school, Huntsville Junior High, handed out devices to students who needed them.
“Students that are new here they are getting new laptops. There were some students that dropped off broken laptops in the summer and they are picking them up as well so they can get ready for Monday,” said Hicks.
Assistant Principal Evelyn Coffey says as parents drove up to pick up their students’ computers or schedules, she got emotional.
“It just doesn’t seem real until you start to see the kids. We hadn’t seen them in several months. Excited is one word. I got a little sad earlier when I had to see them off. But we are really ready to have them back,” said Coffey.
Huntsville City Schools supplies every student with a device. That means the district has about 23,000 devices. Each school is working with parents who couldn’t make pick up, so no student is left behind.
