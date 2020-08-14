DU employees will begin smoke testing Monday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees with Decatur Utilities will begin smoke testing of sanitary sewer infrastructure in parts of Decatur Monday, August 17. Smoke testing is a proven and effective way of identifying problem areas within the DU sewer system, including leaks from roof vents, building foundations, catch basins, clean-outs, down spout, broken sewer laterals, or manhole covers.
The area being tested in is outlined in the brown shaded areas of the attached map.
Testing will begin in an area east of Beltline Rd. and north/south of 5th Street. NW. Testing will then move into an area west of Beltline Rd., north of Hwy. 24 and south of Hwy. 20. Customers in testing areas will be notified by mailer and door hanger at least two days prior to testing in their area.
As the non-toxic smoke is dispersed into the sewer system, the smoke will penetrate up through the ground and can be seen coming from roof vents, building foundations, catch basins, clean-outs, down spouts, broken sewer laterals, or manhole covers. Smoke should not enter a customer’s home or business if it is properly plumbed, vented, and the drain traps contain water.
Water can evaporate from unused plumbing fixtures. Customers who have a bathroom, plumbing fixture, or basement floor drain that is not used or is seldom used, should pour at least two gallons of water into these fixtures the day before the scheduled smoke testing.
It is normal for the smoke to discharge from the plumbing vents on customer roofs. However, if internal plumbing is faulty or drains traps are dry, the smoke may enter a customer’s house through the plumbing. Smoke coming from holes in the ground or out of down spouts is not normal and is considered a defect or an improper connection. In the event that smoke does enter the building, customers should open all windows and doors to allow for proper ventilation until the smoke has cleared.
Customers should advise a representative of the smoke testing crew or Decatur Utilities in the event that smoke enters their home or building. All smoke testing discoveries will be photographed and documented. DU will contact the property owners if a defect or improper connection is located on private property.
