DU employees will begin smoke testing Monday

It is normal for the smoke to discharge from the plumbing vents on customer roofs. However, if internal plumbing is faulty or drains traps are dry, the smoke may enter a customer’s house through the plumbing. Smoke coming from holes in the ground or out of down spouts is not normal and is considered a defect or an improper connection. In the event that smoke does enter the building, customers should open all windows and doors to allow for proper ventilation until the smoke has cleared.