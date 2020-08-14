COVID-19 prompts changes to Decatur City Schools athletics

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Changes are coming to Decatur City Schools athletics.
For varsity football games, attendees have to purchase tickets online.
The high school band will not play at half time show. Instead, they will perform before the game, in an effort to minimize interactions with other people.
As for crowds, people must wear face masks, and they will be spread apart in the stands to comply with social distancing.
The athletic director says these measures are all in place for the safety of both the athletes and the attendees.
“We do keep the right to refuse entry to anyone who doesn’t comply with our request, with our mandate, with the state mandate, to abide by COVID precautions being masks and social distancing. Want a great environment, a safe environment for our community, our players, for our teams, and for everyone involved,” said Athletic Director Watt Parker.
Parker says the concession stands will feature changes, too.
“Everything will be prepackaged. We will have sandwiches but they will be prepackaged, we will not be sealing popcorn, nachos, pretzels, a piece of pizza, those things will not be done,” said Parker.
Parker is asking people to check for symptoms of the virus before attending any sporting events.
As for the changes in place, Parker says those could be adjusted in the future, depending on the guidelines from the state.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.