Cloudy and muggy start to your Friday

Early this morning, we are starting off with partly cloudy skies and high humidity.
Some of us are still seeing some rain that was left over from Thursday evening. So yet another muggy start to our day.
Visibility, outside those few areas of rain, is high, but we could see that decrease due to rain and fog rolling in before the morning is through. We are catching a break in the wind department, with a light breeze from the north, but will become southwest by late morning.
Rain will really determine much of your day’s temperatures with highs currently looking at the upper 80s. If rain moves in a bit early this morning, and linger, we could see those temperatures drop to the middle 80s.
For your day ahead, it will be gloomy and rainy, but we have a good chance at cooler temperatures for the afternoon and evening as a result. Mostly cloudy conditions for those of us between rain patches and those who don’t see rain at all today. Even though rain chances will linger all day today, the bulk of the rain looks to fade away, or move east by sunset this evening.
Looking ahead to your weekend, for the most part, we are looking dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the 90s and sunny conditions paired with humidity will make it feel even warmer.
It looks like we will be under a dry spell headed into next week, with temperatures stuck in the 80s.
