Chargers Athletics Deal with Changes to Fall Sports Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UAH Athletics has felt the effects of changes due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Chargers play at the Division Two Level and play in the Gulf South Conference. The league announced this week that all Fall Sports have been canceled until at least January first. These sports include basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball. UAH Director of Athletics Doctor Cade Smith has been heavily involved in these decisions for months.
“It’s been a long process,” Smith said. “We’ve been having weekly athletics calls ever since we shut down in the Spring. We normally don’t meet that often, but it’s been a every Thursday call. Looking ahead I think we were waiting on Fall Championships to be cancelled or postponed by the NCAA for us to make a call, so that kind or triggered that.”
Arguments have been made on both sides of the decision.
“The last couple of weeks have been leading to that point. Still mixed thoughts on it. I even tweeted something out today, you know, people on both sides of the issue wanting to play and thinking we need to postpone. Everybody’s been doing that for what they think is best for the student-athlete.”
Cross Country and Golf competition will be permitted during the fall semester with the Gulf south conference Cross Country Championship date potentially moved to better accommodate the calendar. When these athletic events and potential future dates, Dr Smith and the Chargers want to have proper testing for athletes on campus.
“We do think we’re gonna have the capacity to do that. Following the NCAA’s guidelines, following our systems guidelines. But their are gonna be a lot of test that are taken, every week anytime any athletic events are going to happen. I think we’re gonna be set up for that, our center will be set up hopefully in the next couple of weeks by the end of August to be able to get a schedule going for when we are able to participate in activities.”
