UAH student wins international scholarship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sprechen Sie Deutsch? If you need a translation, Meyer Gulledge, a Chemical Engineering senior at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), would certainly be able to help.
Gulledge was announced as the winner of a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for 2020. The Gilman Scholarship is a grant program administered by the U.S. Department of State and the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
These grants enable students to select study-abroad programs where they can sharpen their skills and meet fellow scholars, as well as network overseas in their respective fields. The college student said he is going to use this grant to study German abroad through the auspices of the language organization, Institut für Internationale Kommunikation (IIK).
Gulledge was mentored through the rigorous application process by Dr. David S. Johnson, Associate Professor of Global Studies and German, as well as Dr. Yu Lei, an Associate Professor in the Chemical and Materials Engineering Department.
Gulledge credits his mentors with providing support that was invaluable to obtaining the honor.
“I had Dr. Johnson for German 1 and 2, and I could ask him questions outside of class. He told me how the Gilman could be used to study German abroad. I was worried about the essay part, because I knew people would be writing really good ones, but I guess I did all right. Dr. Johnson and Dr. Lei working in tandem to help me was a godsend. In the future I hope to do the same thing for other students myself.”
The Gilman program enables scholars of limited financial means to choose study projects abroad that hone skills critical to national security and economic competitiveness.
