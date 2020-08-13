Two Huntsville residents arrested after drug distribution results in death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two individuals of Huntsville were arrested on Wednesday for distributing fentanyl that resulted in one death and serious injuries.
On August 12, Anthony Clark, age 33 of Huntsville, and Tamara Moore, age 23 of Huntsville, were charged with distributing fentanyl as well as conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
The two were charged on a three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
The indictment states that between May 2019 and May 2020, Clark and Moore engaged in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl.
On June 2, 2019 in Madison County, Clark distributed fentanyl which resulted in the death of an individual from the use of the drug. On May 20, 2020, Clark and Moore distributed fentanyl that caused serious bodily injury to an individual from the use of the drug.
DEA investigated the case, along with Madison Police Department and Huntsville-Madison County STAC. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting the case.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.