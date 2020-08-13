Support for telehealth and mobile health monitoring rises since COVID

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you had to schedule a telehealth call recently?
According to a new study, support for telehealth and mobile health monitoring has risen among healthcare workers and consumers since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Emil Jovanov, a pioneer in the wearable health monitoring field from The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), not only participated, but was a coauthor of the study conducted by a task force of experts organized by the Mass General Brigham (MGB) Center for COVID Innovation.
“According to our interviews with healthcare professionals, we found out that the support for telemedicine and tele-rehabilitation increased from about 10% before the pandemic to almost 60% now,” says Dr. Jovanov, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering who was selected as an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) fellow in 2020 for his contributions to the field of wearable health monitoring.
“That can create a significant change in digital healthcare that would otherwise take decades,” Dr. Jovanov says.
According to the study, mobile health technologies (mHealth) create tremendous opportunities for monitoring, mitigation and testing in the COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics.
Dr. Jovanov says the nation’s COVID battle could be assisted by an integrated mHealth system that can help assess who needs to be tested by providing relevant information through contact tracing, tracing of shared space and infrastructure, and monitoring of physiological changes.
“All this information can be used to inform decisions and optimize the use of resources,” he says. “An integrated system can also characterize disease spread by tracking spatio-temporal patterns of new cases.”
