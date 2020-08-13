Study shows link between vaping and coronavirus

(WAFF) - A new study published by Stanford University showed young people who vape were five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than non-vapers.
Data was collected via online surveys completed by thousands of participants ages 13 to 24. Participants were asked about their vaping history as well as whether they had experienced COVID-19 symptoms, been tested for COVID-19 or received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
Dr. Jason Smith, a pulmonologist at Huntsville Hospital, says he doesn’t think the found connection is necessarily due to the idea that vaping can lead to lung damage which can in turn increase one’s risk for coronavirus.
“They’re really too young to have structural lung disease,” says Dr. Smith. “It’s not like a COPD or an asthmatic where they have structural lung problems, and they’re going to be more prone to getting certain types of problems.”
Instead, Dr. Smith attributes the link between vaping and coronavirus to factors like cross contamination or socialization.
“It probably, a lot of it, is they’re probably not using their own vapes... they’re probably sharing stuff,” says Dr. Smith. “You have to also understand about aerosolization. You’re in a room... and a vape puts out like a factory.”
That exhaust can certainly spread germs.
“Just think about it. If you’re in a situation where you’re around anything, and you take big old puff of whatever’s in the air, well you’re going to get it in your lungs, and there’s your COVID,” says Dr. Smith. “It doesn’t take much.”
Regardless of the exact connection between vaping and coronavirus, let this be a reminder...
“It just goes along, I think, with the narrative,” says Dr. Smith. “There are no positives that come out of vaping.”
