Sheffield City schools ready to open next week

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - “We’re always talking about how you have to get their heart before you get their head and we’re working really hard to try to figure out how we’re going to get both,” said Sheffield Jr. High Principal Stephanie Wieseman.
Sheffield City Schools will welcome students back to the classroom on Monday morning. Sheffield Jr. High Principal Stephanie Wieseman showed WAFF how school will be different this year.
She says administrators and teachers are putting more emphasis on digital learning.
“We know that there might be a possibility that a child might have to be quarantined because of a relative so test positive or something like that. So the teachers are working really really hard to prepare virtual lessons that the kids will be able to log into every day and stay caught up and then be able to return and not miss a beat,” said Wieseman.
As for cleaning, administrators have purchased personal protective equipment like sanitizing machines. An extra custodian has also been hired.
Each classroom has a disinfection station and each student will also have an assigned seat in the classroom.
“We have to have a detailed seating chart so that if we do have to do contact tracing we have to be very specific about where kids are sitting,” said Wieseman.
Wieseman said it’s important for students to feel safe so the focus can be on learning.
“Now the key is let’s get everybody comfortable and back in the right frame of mind so the learning can really accelerate,” said Wieseman.
