Scattered rain expected this afternoon through evening

Still have some clouds lingering out there.
Currently we are in the 80s but the humidity is making an impact this afternoon. For your day ahead, an umbrella may be needed for afternoon storms that could last into the evening. Chances at some precipitation come in early today, and will last throughout the bulk of your day.
Much like yesterday, in addition to the storms, heat indices will make us feel like the mid to upper 90s, possibly as high as 100 degrees. Depending on when that rain moves in, highs are in the lower 90s for this afternoon.
As that rain passes through we can expect those temperatures to dip slightly. Closing out your Thursday we will keep rain chances in the forecast for the overnight hours that will spill over into Friday.
Friday, highs will take a hit thanks to the rain and storms, giving us a break from the heat for a bit. Highs will range in the upper 80s. Storms will continue throughout Friday morning and afternoon with close to an inch possible.
Headed into your weekend, highs will recover and creep back into the 90s once again. For the next 10 days expect to see rain and thunderstorms stay in a good portion of the forecast, but eventually clear up as we head into next week.
Temperatures will run below average for a stretch of days next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.