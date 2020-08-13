Riverside Christian Academy parent shares back to school experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At Riverside Christian Academy, many students are back in the classroom.
Kelly Wynn has two daughters who attend the school and so far, she is highly impressed with the safety protocols and communication from teachers.
“I was nervous about them returning to school and hopefully picking up with those same relationships but all in all the transition has been so smooth,” Wynn said. “The communication has been great from the school, they have really had a successful start so far this year.”
Wynn’s daughters ride the bus from Hazel Green into Fayetteville each day.
Before leaving the house, she takes their temperatures, which all parents at the school are asked to do.
She says it looks like masking and social distancing rules are being enforced on buses and in classrooms.
The hardest part for her daughters has been managing the social distancing guidelines while at lunch, but overall they are happy to be back in school.
Wynn says she is also impressed with the planning and preparation in case students have to go virtual again.
“I have been very impressed with the way the school has the online option set up. So if a student does test positive and has to go home to be quarantined, they are not going to miss out on the full experience...because from what the girls have explained to me their teachers have cameras in the classroom and they have their headsets and basically when they get up to do their lesson, those kids who are doing the online option are right there virtually in the classroom.”
Wynn was a bit nervous about her daughters returning back to school but says she is now relieved considering the successful start so far.
