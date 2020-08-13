Protests continue over confederate statue at Madison Co. courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens met at the steps of the Madison County courthouse Thursday night to call for the removal of the confederate monument. It’s part of a renewed push nationwide to remove similar symbols.
Last week, the monument was vandalized and covered in red paint. County commissioners say they want to relocate it, but legally to avoid breaking a state law.
Protesters say they will come back week after week until the statue is gone.
“Our local officials have tried to attempt to act as if they’re hand to hand with the local people and represent the local people. And that they represent the people. Yet when it comes time for them to do their job and to operate in the rooms and the offices and the phone lines that we cannot operate on, they are not operating on our behalf. And that’s unacceptable,” said community activist Dantraeon Calvert.
Several cities have taken down similar statues, including Birmingham and Mobile.
