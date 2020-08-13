Patience running thin on Zierdt rd. construction; officials give updated timeline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Zierdt Road is still in the final phases of becoming a four-lane road. Work on the road began back in 2010. The road has been in the final stage since 2018.
“As a tax payer you’re just kind of wondering how long is that final phase supposed to last. That could be another five years,” said Brickhouse. “You look at what they did with Cecil Ashburn and how quickly that was reopened. You look at what they did in Birmingham with the overpasses in a year and a half. This is way smaller than all of that and it doesn’t seem like there’s priority put behind it.”
WAFF took his concerns to Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver.
“I have to admit they have been exceedingly patient. But I think that patience is running out,” said Culver.
Culver said the updated timeline of completion is fall of 2021.
“Right now crews are working late night to add three inches of asphalt to that road every night and the whole purpose is to build it up about five feet right there at Martin Road and Zierdt. That whole intersection needs to be built up because it was in a flood zone,” said Culver.
The city of Huntsville hit a major roadblock back in 2015 when crews discovered a water main that services the west side of Huntsville and Madison could not be moved.
A second problem arose when the city needed a permit to build across Lady Ann Lake.
More recently, heavy rain ate up two months of work this year.
“When you’re doing this kind of work it has to be dry. When the sun comes out after a hard rain after three days, that doesn’t mean they can go back to work. That ground has to completely dry out,” said Culver.
Culver said within the next two weeks, the Edgewater intersection will be closed for work and detoured.
