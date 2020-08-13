Patchy fog and partly cloudy skies this morning

Partly cloudy to start off your Thursday morning. Visibility will be impacted for any morning commutes before the 7 o’clock hour, but will as the morning progresses. That sun will rise a little past 6 this morning and break through any cloud coverage by mid-morning.
We can expect to see sunny skies throughout a good portion of the morning hours. For your day ahead, an umbrella may be needed for afternoon storms that could last into the evening.
Chances at some precipitation come in early today, and will last throughout the bulk of your day. Much like yesterday, in addition to the storms, heat indices will once again hover around the 100 degree mark, and some areas could see them as high as 103. Depending on when that rain moves in, highs are in the lower 90s for this afternoon.
As that rain passes through we can expect those temperatures to dip slightly. Closing out your Thursday we will keep rain chances in the forecast for the overnight hours that will spill over into Friday.
Friday, highs will take a hit thanks to the rain and storms, giving us a break from the heat for a bit. Highs will range in the upper 80s. Storms will continue throughout Friday morning and afternoon with close to an inch possible.
Headed into your weekend, highs will recover and creep back into the 90s once again.
For the next 10 days expect to see rain and thunderstorms stay in a good portion of the forecast, but eventually clear up as we head into next week. Temperatures will run below average for a stretch of days next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.