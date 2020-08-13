Parents face virtual school issues in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the past few days, Limestone County Schools has been hiring additional teachers for the 2,400 students enrolled in the virtual program.
Meanwhile, the first virtual day did not go as planned for many parents and their kids.
Parents say they face significant challenges when it comes to directions, guidance, and understanding.
One woman, Siddeeqah Johnson, has two kids enrolled in the virtual program.
She says she did not hear from her 5th grader's teacher until she reached out to the district herself.
Johnson says she has not received any guidance on how to log-in her child to virtual class and has no information about the plan going forward.
“I understand and what to extend some grace, especially to the teachers… in knowing that this is really uncharted territory,” Johnson said. “But I do think that the district has a responsibility to at least communicate any challenges that they are having with rolling out the plan. And that’s really where the frustration is coming in. Not that the plan is not perfect, but that there is a lack of communication around what are the next steps.”
Johnson is an email string with other parents in her child’s class and says everyone has been going back and forth with the same questions.
Another parent in Limestone County Schools says her kindergarten son was supposed to start virtual school yesterday, but never heard from his teacher either.
Overall, parents are frustrated and confused.
“I took the first part of the morning off just so I could make sure that they were set up and ready to go. And like I said nothing happened so that was basically a waste of half of the morning. So really really frustrating and I think really disappointing for them as well,” Johnson said.
Limestone County Schools is aware of these concerns. The district says an email and voice message were sent out on Tuesday to all virtual students and parents, noting that everyone will soon be contacted about the schedule adjustments.
In addition, no one will be penalized or counted absent until things are cleared up.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.