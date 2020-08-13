North Alabama farmers worried over lack of rain

“We do have insurance to help us. And we buy it for that purpose, because you never know what the weather’s going to do. So we’ve been doing this. This is a family farm. I’ve been doing it for my life and grew up on it, watching my dad. And now I have a son that’s moved in and helping us. And starting with us young. And it’s just been a family farm, and we’ve made it through, every time,” said Looney.