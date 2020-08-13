Morgan County deputies help ease traffic on Highway 231 detour route

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain has been closed for nearly 6 months. This closure has meant extra traffic on Highway 36 and Union Hill Road. Now that schools are starting back up, more people are being impacted.
Morgan County deputies are hard at work, helping to ease traffic flow in congested areas.
Kel Roberts, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy is one of the many deputies patrolling heavily trafficked areas, during school rush hour, to help kids get to school safely.
“Don’t get too eager, don’t pass on double yellows, and watch for school buses being stopped. Reminder that all the kids are out and we need to be mindful of their presence,” said Roberts.
Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says increasing patrol not only helps buses and parents dropping off kids, but also helps keep the detours safe during one of the busiest times of the day.
“We have a large patrol presence due to the highway 231 detour. It just brings a substantial amount of traffic to three school zones. We have people on campus, then multiple deputies around campus,” said Swafford. “Just this morning we had a traffic stop that was called in as a reckless driver. Deputies were able to locate it and the individual ended up being arrested for a DUI along the route the kids were about to travel on. It’s a very high focus for us.”
Swafford says traffic has been heavy the last two days, but everyone has arrived safely, and that is their top priority.
Alabama Department of Transportation Spokesperson Seth Burkett tells us Highway 231 should be re-opened by December.
