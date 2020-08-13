Morgan County deputies help ease traffic on Highway 231 detour route

“We have a large patrol presence due to the highway 231 detour. It just brings a substantial amount of traffic to three school zones. We have people on campus, then multiple deputies around campus,” said Swafford. “Just this morning we had a traffic stop that was called in as a reckless driver. Deputies were able to locate it and the individual ended up being arrested for a DUI along the route the kids were about to travel on. It’s a very high focus for us.”