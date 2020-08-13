Marshall County to receive new radio communication system

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The ability to communicate quickly and reliably is essential for first responders.
Deputies in Marshall County are in need of an upgrade, and help is on the way.
A radio is an essential piece of technology for any officer or deputy. This lifeline allows for a constant flow of information, and the ability to coordinate with nearby agencies.
That hasn’t always been the case in Marshall County.
“So, if we are in a situation where we have multiple agencies involved we have no way of communicating without either swamping radios or patching radios and a lot of times that doesn’t work.,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.
On Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission approved funding for a new, $400,000, P-25 radio system.
Sims said the newer technology will allow for increased coverage over the county and believes the system will be beneficial during emergencies as well as serving as an added safety measure.
“We may have an instance of a shooting or we may have a car chase, or something goes across county and city lines where we need to communicate with those agencies in real time and we do not have that ability to do that,” said Sims.
140 radios will be purchased and outfitted for deputies.
