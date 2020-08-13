$12.5M grant to help Huntsville transportation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A future transportation hub will soon allow people in Huntsville greater access to buses, taxies and ride-share programs.
The city of Huntsville will receive a $12.5 million federal grant to construct a new downtown transit station.
City leaders say the upgrade is needed to keep up with Huntsville’s growing population.
Mayor Tommy Battle hopes the future hub will help reduce traffic.
“Every person who rides that bus is one less car on the road. If we have 15 people on the bus, that’s 15 less cars on the road, a little bit less congestion, and we’re able to get a lot more capacity out of our road system,” said Mayor Battle.
The new station will be built at the intersection of Church Street and Pratt Avenue. Construction is expected to begin next year.
