Grant to provide upgrades to busy Athens intersection

ATHENS Ala. (WAFF) - A busy intersection in Athens will get some much needed upgrades.
The Limestone County Economic Development Association says there will be many improvements made at Wilkinson and Elm Streets. The intersection will be widened and there will be a traffic signal installed.
That’s a fairly industrial area, with companies like Idorama Ventures. The improvements will make it easier for larger trucks to navigate.
“Elm is a very busy street. It has the railroad track right there. Very difficult to get out in a timely manner. With the trucking industry, we need them to be able to get out and move product as fast as possible,” said Bethany Shockney with Limestone County Economic Development Association.
It will be paid for through a $571,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation. There is no timeline yet on when the project will begin.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.