Gas leak surveys will begin soon in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas leak surveys will begin in Decatur this month and continue into December.
Beginning Monday, August 17th, Decatur Utilities (DU) will begin a quality control survey of the DU natural gas system to ensure public safety and proper operation of gas lines and meters.
This survey is required by the Federal Department of Transportation-Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) and The Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC). As required annually, the survey will check for leaks in all natural gas lines and business/commercial service lines in Decatur.
One-fifth of residential service lines are checked each year.
This year’s residential survey area is #2 and will include portions of Decatur bordered by:
- 8th St. SE on the North
- Clearview St. SW/Knight St. SW
- Flint Creek on the South
- Flint Creek on the East
- Spring Ave. SW on the West
This project will involve a slow moving vehicle in streets, alleys and highways throughout Decatur. A portion of the work may be conducted at night when traffic is lighter. Some parts of the gas system are only accessible on foot by a technician using handheld gas detection instruments.
The survey work will be conducted by Heath Consultants Inc. of Houston, Texas, a specialist in gas leak detection. Vehicles operated by Heath Consultants Inc. will have signs identifying the company and identifying them as an “Authorized Decatur Utilities Contractor.”
In order to check for service line leaks, the Heath Consultants employee will require access to customer property and the gas meter. Health Consultants employees will have identification and will explain their purpose for being on private property.
During this survey, gas leaks found on DU equipment will be repaired and gas service restored. If gas leaks found are not on DU equipment, the homeowner or business will be notified and gas service will be disconnected until repairs are completed by the homeowner or business.
DU said they anticipate this work to be completed by December 11, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.