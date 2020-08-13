Furry felines ready for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services rescued 31 cats and kittens from one house this week and is looking for the community’s help to place these felines into good homes.
These adorable animals are healthy, friendly and anxious to be adopted. The Shelter now has more than 50 felines available for adoption ranging from $5 to $50.
Now is a perfect time to adopt with both online and in person options available. This allows those who are interested to view all the pets available for adoption, including the dogs and puppies.
Visit the Adopt and Foster page on our website to learn more.
The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open for business on the following days:
- Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
