Fayetteville City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 12:26 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville City Schools has confirmed that an employee at Ralph Askins School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing has been completed, and those in close contact with the individual have been notified.

School officials confirm that no students were in contact with the employee. Parents are encouraged to continue checking their children’s temperatures prior to arriving at school. School will continue to symptom check employees and students daily.

If a student has symptoms at school, parents or guardians will be contact immediately to pick up their child.

