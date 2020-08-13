Fayetteville City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville City Schools has confirmed that an employee at Ralph Askins School has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials confirm that no students were in contact with the employee. Parents are encouraged to continue checking their children’s temperatures prior to arriving at school. School will continue to symptom check employees and students daily.
If a student has symptoms at school, parents or guardians will be contact immediately to pick up their child.
