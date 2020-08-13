Doctors working on the front lines take on a family role for COVID-19 patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Caring for COVID-19 patients can take a toll on health care workers, especially in the Intensive Care Unit.
For COVID-19 positive patients with only moments left, healthcare workers are stepping in as family, according to Dr. Prithvi Kukkadapu. Dr. Kukkadapu is the Medical Director for the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital.
“With a patient with COVID-19 who is getting worse obviously there is a strict visitation policy, we are the family for that patient,” Dr. said.
On some weeks he starts his shift at 7 a.m., and during the pandemic every day is jam-packed.
Once at work, Dr. Kukkadapu meets with the nursing director for patient updates.
They also talk about resources, something Dr. Kukkadapu said are limited in every hospital right now.
“When the doctor meets with the team we have a lot of questions,” he said. “How many ICU beds are available today, how many patients in the ER are waiting to get an ICU bed, are there any patients I can transfer out of the ICU?”
Dr. Kukkadapu said those answers vary minute by minute, and every answer can have a domino effect.
“All 16 medical ICU beds are occupied lately,” he said. “We make progress from some patient, buts as soon as we transfer someone out of the ICU there is always someone waiting for one of those beds in the ER.”
After the meeting, it’s time for rounds.
Dr. Kukkadapu is responsible for not only COVID-19 patients but others who need specialized treatment and monitoring in the ICU.
“As of now, since the pandemic pretty much the unit is full every day,” he said.
Some patients get better while others get worse.
Due to limited visitation at hospitals, there can be heartbreaking moments for healthcare workers on the front lines.
“I’ve seen nurses with the patient in bed, holding their hand because they don’t have family,” he said.
Dr. Kukkadapu said doctors take an oath to help and it never stops.
He works about 10 days in a row each week, each shift lasting 12 hours.
