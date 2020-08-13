COVID-19 cases reported at Limestone County Schools

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Four students and one teacher in the Limestone County Schools system have tested positive for COVID-19.
More than 100 students are quarantined due to symptoms and possible exposure.
53 students and 7 teachers are showing possible symptoms for COVID-19.
School officials are sending home any student who may have come into contact with someone who may have symptoms. Those students will quarantine for two weeks.
Any student who has come into contact with a student who showed symptoms or claimed to be experiencing symptoms will be sent home to quarantine for 14 days.
Students who are sent home to quarantine do not go to virtual learning. Their in-classroom teacher will provide the curriculum for the quarantine period.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.