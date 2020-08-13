COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 695 new cases in 24 hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 101,496 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There were 695 new cases added on Thursday morning.
There have been 1,821 confirmed deaths statewide.
There have been a total of 791,786 tests.
The state reports 12,292 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,372 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 41,523 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
