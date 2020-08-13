Back-to-school fatigue or a COVID-19 symptom?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The back-to-school grind can be hard to adjust to... But how do you know if your child’s lack of energy is just from a new routine, or if it’s something more serious?
“The fatigue associated with school... generally gets a little bit better. You can arouse your children, you can wake them up,” says Dr. Kelli Stringer, a pediatrician at Huntsville Hospital. “So, if you’re having trouble waking your child up at all, that’s definitely a concerning symptom and should be reported right away.”
In fact, fatigue may be the *only coronavirus symptom your child is experiencing. So, if the thermometer is reading normal, that doesn’t mean your child is COVID-free.
“The most common symptoms are fever and cough,” says Dr. Stringer. “However, not everyone has a fever or cough. So, I think fatigue should be taken seriously. Parents should think about whether or not this is just normal school fatigue or if it seems out of proportion to what they normally experience.”
Another important way to spot the difference - try to ensure your child is really sticking to a schedule (i.e. going to bed on time) to better rule out general fatigue as the problem.
The biggest thing to remember - *you* know your child. If something doesn’t seem right, call the doctor.
“As pediatricians and doctors in general, these are new times for all of us,” says Dr. Stringer. “So, we want to know what’s going on with your child. I think pediatricians in the community are sometimes talking to parents daily, more frequently than they would with a normal virus because this is new and different, and we want to keep tabs on your child. We want to know what’s going on.”
