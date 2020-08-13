Athens woman uses free time to clean community

Athens, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Athens is using her unexpected free time to clean the community around her.
Laverne Gilbert is retired from her job, she is living in Athens. Gilbert says when everything closed down due to the pandemic, she decided to start picking up trash. WAFF asked Gilbert what inspired her to do this.
“Just want to do it. Just, you know, keeping Athens clean. Look at Athens. This is our city. Let’s get it cleaned up,” responded Gilbert.
WAFF asked Gilbert what her message is to those who toss trash where they aren’t supposed to.
“Stop throwing trash. Join Laverne, and let’s get this trash up. Let’s clean up Athens, Alabama,” Gilbert responded.
At first, Gilbert was just focused on her neighborhood. Now, she drives around to clean other parts of the community.
