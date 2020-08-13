Arab City Schools delay school start date to follow ADPH guidelines

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) -School leaders in Arab are providing more time for teachers and parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Students were originally scheduled to begin the school year on August 17. Now, the start date has been moved back to August 20, to allow for additional preparations.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking school administrators to create detailed seating charts ahead of the school year.
The goal is keep students, teachers and staff properly distanced.
“Our goal is simply, we want to make sure that if somebody get sick that those around them are far enough apart that they’re not within that six foot, 15 minute time frame. S,o that’s what we’re looking at doing and our seating charts indicate exactly the distance in most every case we can commit to having six foot separation in every classroom,” said Berry.
Students will be split into two groups when Arab City Schools reopen next week. Group A will begin school on Thursday. Group B will report to class on Friday.
Then, students will operate on a hybrid schedule, at least until Labor Day. The schedule is split based on last names… and all students will work virtually on Wednesdays.
The buildings will be sanitized while students are away.
”A lot of training with our custodians making sure they know exactly what to do. We are limiting visitors in the building,” said Berry.
Additionally, more nurses have been employed at schools to ensure that students and staff are safe.
“Because there is still going to be kids that needs our nurses for medication, for sickness, somebody falls in PE, but we will also need someone if we need to quarantine someone,” said Berry.
On Thursday, staff handed out chrome brooks to parents for online learning and parents dropped off school supplies and met teachers at the Primary School.
