AAA recommends drivers stop hanging masks from car mirrors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hanging your mask from the rear-view mirror may be convenient, but it might put you at risk.
AAA Alabama said that hanging items from your rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard.
With the current requirement to wear masks in public throughout Alabama, most people keep masks in their vehicles. Some motorists have found that hanging them from the rear-view mirror is a convenient way to keep them handy. However, a mask or any other object hanging from a mirror can partially block your field of vision, increasing the risk of a crash.
“Having a clear field of vision is extremely important to your safety when on the road,” says AAA Alabama spokesperson, Clay Ingram. “Items such as masks, air fresheners, parking placards or anything else that reduces your ability to see things around you is a safety hazard.”
AAA Alabama stated that a driver will typically encounter as many as 200 traffic situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly 90 percent of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signs and signals. Spotting signs is largely a function of side vision. Blocking this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.
Some other vision related driver safety tips include:
- Scan the roadway and shoulder/median areas 30 seconds ahead.
- At night, adjust your speed to the range of your headlights.
- Read signs by shape and color.
- Dim dash lights when driving after dark. Remove any light-colored or reflective materials from the dash.
- To cope with glare, adjust the rearview mirror to the night setting.
- As vehicles approach at night, look toward the right side of the road.
- Keep a flashlight on hand to read signs and house numbers when driving after dark.
