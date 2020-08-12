How to watch Wednesday’s virtual forums for Huntsville, Madison candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison City voters are invited to attend a virtual Municipal Candidate Forum that will include both Mayoral and City Council candidates.
The Municipal Candidate Forum will include candidates for both Huntsville and Madison, on August 11 and 12.
Huntsville:
August 12: Huntsville City Council candidates running for Districts 1 and District 5 will speak at 6:00 p.m.
Madison:
August 12: City Council candidates running for Districts 1 through District 6 will speak at 7:30.
The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, August 25. Normal polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
