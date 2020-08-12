Three more ADOC staff members test positive for COVID-19

MONTOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Coronavirus continues to sweep through Alabama correctional facilities.
On August 12 the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was informed that three more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The facilities are:
- Limestone Correctional Facility (Harvest, Alabama) – one staff member
- North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Decatur, Alabama) – one staff member
- St. Clair Correctional Facility (Springville, Alabama) – one staff member
The staff members have begun to self-quarantine under the direction of their healthcare provider.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. OHS will advise any staff who may have had direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.
As of this time there are 134 active COVID-19 cases among ADOC.
Two hundred-five staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
