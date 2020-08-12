Protest held to remove Confederate monument outside Albertville Courthouse

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fight for change and removal of a confederate monument continued outside another North Alabama Courthouse on Wednesday.
With signs in hand and confederate flags in the air, dozens of protesters rallied side-by-side around the Albertville Courthouse.
Unique Dunston, leader of Say Their Names Alabama, organized the event to help raise awareness and push leaders to remove the monument.
“I hope that our county, as well as our state can become more aware of the truth no matter how painful and hurtful our past has been. We have to recognize the facts and we have to move on in an appropriate way, but keeping up these monuments and confederate flags is not appropriate,” said Dunston.
Counter protester Daniel Sims was also in attendance. He said he was adopted at the age of three by a white family and that a relative served in the civil war.
“My grandfather fought for this flag, he was a confederate soldier and I’m a son of confederate. So, I say all of that to say regardless how the next person feel I’m not going to take my flag down and it’s going to stay and it will always fly,” said Sims.
For other protesters that attended the rally, they said they hope the monument will be removed to help end racism.
“I believe that the confederate flag, the battle flag has become a symbol of divisiveness. The Ku Klux Klan uses it, the Neo Nazi uses it and I would love to see it removed and replaced with the Alabama flag,” said Ben Alford.
During the Marshall County Commission meeting protesters also expressed their concerns about the removal of the monument.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.