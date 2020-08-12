One woman arrested in Decatur burglary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two burglaries and a forged check result to the arrest of one woman in Morgan County.
Alissa Massey of Morgan County was arrested for two counts of burglary in the third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.
On August 5, several items were reported stolen, including business checks, in Morgan County. It was later reported one of the stolen checks was presented at a local bank.
After further investigation, it was discovered that Massey was previously on bond for receiving stolen property in the first degree charge at the beginning of May.
Due to Massey being out on bond for the previous charge, a Circuit Court Judge issued a no bond warrant on Massey for two counts of burglary in the third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.
On August 11, 2020, Massey was located, arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail, where she was booked in with no bond.
