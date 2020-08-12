Old West Limestone elementary demolished

LESTER, Ala. (WAFF) - Demolition is just about finished at the old elementary wing of West Limestone High.
The building hasn’t been used in some time. Students have been going to Sugar Creek Elementary since it opened in 2017. It was temporarily used for storage and spillover when the high school ran out of classrooms. But a few months ago, serious storms damaged the building, making it unusable.
Our news partners at the News Courier in Athens spoke with West Limestone Principal Russ Cleveland about it. “It’s to the point where something needs to be done.” he said, adding the smell and leaks are just not safe for students. “I’d love to have it, but it’s to the point that we have water and mold in there. It’s a safety issue.”
When News Courier reporters visited the area Tuesday, they found the classrooms were gone, and gravel was going over the spot where they once stood.
Cleveland says the new space will be used as additional parking for West Limestone High staff. “We’re so limited on parking out here,” Cleveland said. “We’ve got some spots around back, but if buses are here, then they eat the whole back up. We’ve got no parking if buses happen to be on campus.” He did say the school will miss having the storage space, though.
