$100,000 needs to be raised for the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Like a lot of organizations all across the Tennessee Valley, the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is in a financial pinch.
The executive director Tom Glynn, says they need to raise $100,000 by the end of September. They currently have an auction and a donation site set-up where you can help.
One of the most important programs offered at the senior center is Meals on Wheels.
They provide more than 250 meals, five days a week to people who can’t leave their house.
“Because of the pandemic a lot of people aren’t making the large donations they’ve made in the past so we’ve suffered financially for meals on wheels,” said Glynn.
Volunteers are the back bone for Meals on Wheels. Because of the senior centers current financial situation, it’s hard to keep all of their programs up and running.
“Meals on Wheels, we’ve maintained it throughout, but if we don’t have additional income before the end of the year, we’ll either end up in a deficit or we’ll have to take funding from somewhere else, some other program,” said Glynn.
The employees who work at the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center are in jeopardy of losing their job if $100,000 is not raised.
An online auction and a GoFundMe page have been set up to help the senior center.
In less than two weeks $40,000 has already been raised, but your help is still needed to keep the doors open.
“If we don’t raise the full funding, we’ll have to furlough some employees down the road because we can’t as a nonprofit we don’t have a lot of surplus to call on,” said Glynn.
If you want to make a donation to the Huntsville Madison County senior center or if you want to bid on their auction, here are the links. https://one.bidpal.net/HSN2020/welcome https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/donate-to-the-senior-center
