Mustangs Aim for Deep Run in Class 4A

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bob Godsey wants the Mustangs of Madison Academy back to a Championship level. The foundation continues to be set for Godsey as he enters his second year.
“There’s a work ethic there that continues to improve everyday,” Godsey said. “A competitiveness that continues to improve everyday in practice. And when you see those types of things in practice, it makes you hopeful or encouraged when you get to camp and into games.”
The Mustangs success falls on the shoulders of quarterback Avery Seaton. The senior’s play making ability and leadership has been huge heading into this season.
“It all starts with the quarterback, regardless of what level. To have a guy like you said has been through the wars and fires, a guy that’s the hardest working guy in the weight room, the hardest working guy on the field, your most competitive guy on the field, that just parlays into everyone else on the field.”
The season starts fast for the Mustangs as they face two Class 6A programs in Briarwood Christian and Scottsboro, before Region play begins against DAR.
“It’s a day to day situation, with the COVID type thing. That’s the thing I’ve been most pleased with, they just show up to work everyday. And that’s just a great trait in life, something that they can show up and work hard everyday. Let everyday handle itself, and everything else will take care of itself as well. So, I’ve been really proud of this team.”
