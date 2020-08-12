More than 280 substitute teachers sign-up to help Madison County School District

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a child who attends Madison County School District, the first day of virtual learning is one week away.
Preparations are underway to make sure enough staff is in place.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, employees who work at the district office say they’re ready to go for the first day of school, August 19th.
They have the most substitute teachers they’ve ever had. Unlike years past, they also have enough bus drivers.
Teachers in the Madison County School District are currently in their second week back.
Your children will start next Wednesday, August 19th with virtual learning. When they start, you’ll recognize some new teachers, 133 to be exact.
“That is just a little higher than normal. We’re between 120 and 150 every year, but we have 133 new school teachers in the door for this new school year in Madison County,” said spokesperson Tim Hall.
While we’re in the middle of a pandemic, there’s a big need for substitute teachers just in case some employees get sick.
The Madison county school district has set a new record for the number of people who have signed up qualified to be a substitute teacher. There’s more than 280 people ready to fill in.
“We got a high number this year. During the board meeting two weeks ago and last week, we approved the list that was presented. The next coming board meeting we’ll probably approve another list. We’re very fortunate right now with where we are with substitute teachers and we realize that it’s possible we would need to call on some of those because of COVID-19,” said Hall.
In a normal school year, the wheels on the bus go round and round. But, for the first nine weeks of this school year, these buses will stay parked.
The Madison county school district has 226 buses, and currently more than enough drivers.
“We are in fabulous shape when it comes to bus drivers. I think some of us were pleasantly surprised to see the response when we told our community we needed people to drive. When you drive for Madison County, you’re considered a full-time employee. You get a salary with that, you get insurance, you get benefits, tremendous opportunities. Let’s face it, you get a change the lives of young people because you interact with them every day,” said Hall.
The leaders who work at the Madison County School District say they’re in great shape for the beginning of this year.
