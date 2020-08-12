More heat and afternoon storms for much of the Valley

We have had a hot start to the week and the heat continues today. Humidity has remained high as well and that is leading to a foggy start for some folks this morning. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy across the Valley this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Today will be very similar to Tuesday with more sunshine and clouds through the middle of the day with afternoon storms. Storms today will bring some relief from the heat for some. Temperatures will be ranging from the low to mid 80s where we see more storms, with the low 90s for areas that stay dry. These storms will bring the threat of locally drenching storms with plenty of lightning and thunder as well as some gusty winds.