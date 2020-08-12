More heat and afternoon storms for much of the Valley

Happy Wednesday! You may need to pack your patience today as we are seeing fog across parts of the Valley.
We have had a hot start to the week and the heat continues today. Humidity has remained high as well and that is leading to a foggy start for some folks this morning. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy across the Valley this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Today will be very similar to Tuesday with more sunshine and clouds through the middle of the day with afternoon storms. Storms today will bring some relief from the heat for some. Temperatures will be ranging from the low to mid 80s where we see more storms, with the low 90s for areas that stay dry. These storms will bring the threat of locally drenching storms with plenty of lightning and thunder as well as some gusty winds.
The next few days will also bring the chance at more scattered midday and afternoon storms which will really play with our temperatures. We will be ranging from the low to mid 80s to the low 90s depending on the rain coverage. Feels like temperatures will be elevated each day, likely at 100-degrees or possibly higher where we stay dry. The heat will continue as we move into the weekend along with some scattered storms as well. There are some signs that by next week we may have a slight “break” from the heat or humidity, but don’t expect a drastic cool down, just a brief relief with slightly lower humidity.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.