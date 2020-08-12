Madison City School students start virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students will be back in classrooms in Madison City Schools, but teachers will be in the buildings.
Michael Kelley, a teacher at Mill Creek Elementary, said their classrooms are like second homes and it is great to be back.
Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said they’re prepared for these first few days to be a little rough with technical difficulties and the learning curve of a new system.
“Keeping fingers crossed that all technology works right, there’s always that possibility of an issue, but if it happens our staff will be ready to respond quickly,” Nichols said.
Many parents probably don’t have many fond memories of what happened with remote learning in March, April and May. But, Nichols said this is different because teachers are back in their classrooms, they’ve had time to prepare and they now have a platform to do it on.
While the students learn, Nichols said going virtual for the first nine weeks also buys them time to get ready for an eventual, physical return to the classroom.
“It’s going to be worth everything, we’re going to be able to prepare these next couple of weeks for how to reenter and what to do in case we have a positive test and how to mitigate that so we don’t have to lose an entire classroom or shutdown a school,” he said.
Nichols is asking for parents and students to be patient with the start of virtual learning. He said the teachers have wholeheartedly accepted the challenge and are excited to have their students back.
Starting virtual does have an impact on the teacher and student connection, though. At one Madison City Elementary school teachers welcomed their students into this unusual year with a car parade.
Teachers at Mill Creek Elementary lined up outside their school with fat heads of themselves so students could drive by and quickly meet their teacher from a distance.
Michael Kelley teaches at Mill Creek and said the teachers and students are both so excited to get back to school, and this was just an extra special way to get things started.
If you have any questions about Madison City Schools reopening plan, district leaders recommend you check the system’s FAQ page.
