Decatur City Schools welcome students back for their first day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another round of schools welcome students back today, including Decatur, Morgan County and Fort Payne.
Each school district has a plan for attending in person, virtually or a mix of both. There are also lots of new safety protocols in place.
Decatur City Schools is providing three options this Fall, but parents cannot switch their child to another plan until a natural break comes up such as fall break or Thanksgiving.
If cases do escalate, everyone would be sent home for virtual learning.
So what will a classroom look like?
All students must wear a mask, they’ll have assigned seats and desks will be spaced out with plastic barriers.
Backpacks and lunchboxes will be kept in designated areas and all materials will be individualized.
Decatur City Schools first grade teacher Leeann Baggett says the district is also providing face shields to students and teachers.
Baggett says her greatest concern is that schools may go all virtual at some point, but in the meantime she’s looking forward to being a teacher again.
“The thing that I look forward to the most is just getting back with them and getting them started and trying to determine where they are and how to get them where they need to be... and to encourage them that even though the world is different and our classrooms are different, they are still loved, they are still protected and everybody is still interested in doing the best we can for them,” Baggett said.
Like other districts, if someone in the school system tests positive for the virus, they will notify parents right away and work with the ADPH to administer contact tracing.
