Crime Stoppers: Shoplifter gets away after eluding a headlock

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some shoplifters are sneaky. Others are like a bull in a china shop.
See if you can help the Crime Stoppers by recognizing a suspect, who may have a future in wrestling.
Huntsville police say things started getting interesting when a woman began removing tags from merchandise in a Citi Trends store in June. When a worker confronted her, she did not take kindly to the suggestion that she might be stealing. A Citi Trends employee tried to block her from leaving with a headlock, but two men showed up and helped the suspect escape.
All three were seen leaving in a Silver Mazda heading eastbound on University Drive.
Do you recognize any of these suspects? If so, your tip could be worth up to $1,000. Just call 256-53-CRIME.
