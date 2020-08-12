COVID-19 in Alabama: State passes milestone of 100,000 total cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 100,801 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There were 875 new cases added on Wednesday morning.
There have been 1,814 confirmed deaths statewide. 33 new deaths were added Wednesday, 15 of which were in Jefferson County. Madison, Morgan, Lawrence and Colbert County also each had one new death recorded Wednesday morning.
There have been a total of 779,764 tests. This number has not been updated since Tuesday.
The state reports 12,230 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,506 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19. That’s down about 70 patients from last week.
There have been 37,923 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
