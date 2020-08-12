Clear headed into your afternoon, but rain may be on the way

Mostly clear headed into the noon hour, but we will begin to see some clouds gather and build-up throughout the next few hours. A good portion of the valley is likely to see some rain before the day is done.
Heat will be the main issue for today and Thursday due to humidity. Heat indices are ranging close to or at 105 this afternoon and evening with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Tomorrow, Thursday, it will still feel close to the triple digits. Thunderstorms and afternoon showers will continue to be likely through Saturday, but our highs take a bit of a dip late this week and into the weekend.
We are seeing the upper 80s come back into our forecast for a little break in the heat. We will hover near the 90s after Thursday, but continue to be a little below average for a stretch of days.
With the afternoon storms, they are quick to fire up, but break apart once the sun sets, so afternoon lunch commutes and that evening drive home may be a little wet.
For your weekend and the next 10 days, we are looking to cool off a bit, but that rain is going to stick around.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.