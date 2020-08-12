Byrne Hopeful for Fall Athletics at Alabama, SEC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With The Big Ten and PAC-12 respectively cancelling all Fall sports, the landscape of College Athletics continues to change daily. Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne visited Huntsville to speak at the Huntsville Quarterbacks Club and discussed plans for Alabama Athletics and the SEC.
“We’ve been listening to our health experts, the SEC has a medical task force,” Byrne said. “They’ve been very instrumental in giving us guidance, and having the safety and well being of our student-athletes at the forefront of our decision making has been critical. We have been doing that, we will continue to do that. the goal is to have Fall sports, and we’re still trying to move forward with that obviously with the guidance of our medical experts.”
Even with the SEC Medical Task Force, Byrne and the Alabama Athletics Department have made steps in proper protocol on campus with current athletes on campus.
“Is their testing going on? is there contact tracing going on? Making sure that the proper hygiene, and trying to operate as normal as we can as far as from a safety standpoint in this environment. And if we can do that which we are committed to doing here at the University of Alabama, then I think you have a strong possibility of having Fall sports.”
Eligibility for athletes that participate in Fall athletics is a major concern.
“We’ve got to work through all the eligibility issues,” Byrne added. “But we have made it very clear to our student athletes that if you choose to opt out this year and not play you’re not gonna lose your scholarship and that’s an important part. We still have to work through what the means from an NCAA standpoint, but we’re trying to do that as we speak.”
