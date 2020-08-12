Big South Conference, home to UNA Lions, delays fall sports season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WAFF) - The Big South Conference is the latest organization to pull the plug on college sports this fall. It still hopes to have fall sports in the spring.
The conference is the home of the University of North Alabama Lions football team.
UNA still hopes to play four non-conference games this fall against Western Illinois, Jacksonville State, Chattanooga and BYU. ”Our plan is to look at all of our options and hopefully have the chance to play a full slate of games, combining the fall and spring,” said UNA Athletic Director Mark Linder. “One of the biggest concerns of our players is not having the opportunity to play a full schedule. This plan provides the ultimate flexibility, to play four non-conference games in the fall and the Big South schedule in the spring.”
Other UNA sports play in the Atlantic Sun Conference, which has not made any official announcement about it’s fall sports at this time. In addition to football, the Big Sun announcement impacts men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Golf and tennis tournaments have also been suspended.
On Wednesday morning, it put out a news release saying, in part: We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”
