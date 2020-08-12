Back to school for Morgan County students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County students head back to school today!
Students who chose to come back to the classrooms can expect major changes when it comes to safety, sanitation and the workflow of the week. Five-days of classroom learning is no longer a reality.
There are three options in Morgan County including traditional learning, remote or off-campus learning, and virtual learning.
Traditional means students will be in classrooms with teachers.
Remote or off-campus means students will learn at home through online instruction from the district, and virtual learning means students will learn online with instruction from educators outside of Morgan County.
Students in the traditional learning plan will still take virtual classes on Wednesdays.
John Holley, the Board President of Morgan County Schools, says having the buildings empty on Wednesdays gives staff an extra cleaning day and also prepares students for virtual school, if it were to happen.
“We need to have teachers working on Wednesday in a virtual environment...we need students working... then we need them to come back on Thursday and tell the teachers what problems did I have logging into the schoology platform so we can track problems with internet access...ya know in a home environment what a student may need as far as resources to help them out in case we have to go virtual,” Holley said.
Holley says technology has been the district’s greatest challenge so far.
Their goal moving forward is for teachers to fully adapt to the digital environment and fix any tech problems in case everyone is sent back home.
