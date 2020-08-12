The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering free virtual memory screenings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memory and brain function are key, but not everyone takes care of their brains like their bodies.
That’s something The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hopes to change.
“We fell it’s critically important to get a check-up from the neck up on a yearly basis,” says CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is now offering free virtual memory screenings, three days a week.
These free screenings have been offered for the last 10 years in person, but Fuschillo says the pandemic has offered a unique opportunity to reach even more people, and is something they will continue.
“We now have a broader reach. Prior to the pandemic we could have hundreds of sites throughout the country but now we can reach anybody from their own home, their own office, no limitations, nobody can be fearful of doing a memory screening,” says Fuschillo.
The isolation and stress of the pandemic can exacerbate memory or cognitive problems, and Fuschillo says it’s important that every adult, no matter the age, get a screening every year.
“It’s a series of questions that test language, thinking, and intellectual basic skills, it’s 10-15 minutes and not invasive. While not a diagnosis it gives a baseline.”
The tests are totally confidential, and no insurance is needed. If someone does have any concerning signs during the test, they will be referred to a doctor for more screening.
“There are so many things you can do to live a healthy lifestyle. There are certain things you can do to change your lifestyle there are certain things that effect your memory that aren’t related to Alzheimer’s. All are treatable and correctable but you don’t know if you don’t take a test,” says Fuschillo
Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
